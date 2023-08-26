Did you know your zip code can be more predictive of your health than your genetic code?

Numerous published studies have investigated the link between nonmedical factors and health outcomes. These non-medical factors, known as the social determinants of health, are the resources and support systems available to an individual where they live, learn, work and play that influence health outcomes and quality of life.

At St. Luke’s, we are very aware of this research and are collaborating with partners to find solutions and improve the health of the people in the communities we serve.

Consider where you live — Do you have access to nutritious food? Do you have a car or an accessible mode of transportation? Do your children have access to quality early childhood education?

These factors and many more are the types of questions we seek to answer and work with our community partners to address. There are areas within our communities where people are at a disadvantage when it comes to meeting their most basic needs. These inequities can lead to poor health outcomes.

St. Luke’s works with partners to understand and address these inequities by performing a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) every three years to identify the top issues facing our community, creating implementation strategies to address them, and providing grants through our Community Health Improvement Fund (CHIF) to support our community partners’ efforts.

The 2023 CHNA identified the following as our community’s top-ranking health needs:

Access to Health-Related Services (including language and cultural barriers)

Mental Well-Being (including suicide prevention)

Cost of Living (including housing, childcare, and education)

We know these issues identified are not small — they are complicated problems that take multiple partners coming together to strategize, work together, and pool resources to address. St. Luke’s CHIF provides financial support to organizations or groups working to improve the health and well-being of people in our area.

Through Sept. 5, St. Luke’s Magic Valley will be accepting online applications for grants. For more information or to apply, go to www.stlukesonline.org/CHIF.