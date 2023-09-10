St. Luke’s Magic Valley recognized its 2022-23 Community Health Improvement Fund grant recipients at a special luncheon on Friday at its Twin Falls campus.
The CHIF program was created by then-Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in 1998 to provide financial support for local organizations who share the hospital’s goals for community health. It was the first in-person celebration for grant recipients since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.
“It’s been four years since we’ve been able to do it, so we’re just excited to have everyone in a room and celebrate all their great success,” Kyli Gough, manager of St. Luke’s Community Health, said in a news release.
The 2022-23 grant recipients:
- Ageless Senior Citizens, Inc.
- Because Kids Grieve, Inc.
- Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley
- College of Southern Idaho Refugee Programs
- Community Food Share, Inc.
- Everybody House
- Family Health Services Corporation
- Girls on the Run Southern Idaho
- Gooding Soil Conservation District
- Hansen Elementary School
- Helping Hearts & Hands, Inc.
- Interlink Volunteer Caregivers
- Jae Foundation, Inc.
- Jerome County Senior Citizens Service Area, Inc.
- Jerome Jt. School District #261
- La Posada, Inc.
- Lincoln County/Lincoln County Transportation
- Living Independence Network Corporation, LINC
- Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center
- Magic Valley Pediatric Coalition
- Minidoka County Senior Services, Inc.
- Murtaugh School District #418
- OATS, Inc.
- South Central Public Health District
- The Salvation Army
- Twin Falls County (Juvenile Probation Youth Services)
- Twin Falls County Safe House
- Twin Falls Lions Club
- Twin Falls Optimist Youth House, Inc.
- Twin Falls School District #411
- Twin Falls School District #411 Educational Foundation
- Valley Housing Coalition
- Volunteers Against Violence, DBA Voices Against Violence
- Wendell School District
- West End Senior Citizens Inc. of Buhl
- Wood River Soil and Water Conservation District