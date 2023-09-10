St. Luke’s Magic Valley recognized its 2022-23 Community Health Improvement Fund grant recipients at a special luncheon on Friday at its Twin Falls campus.

The CHIF program was created by then-Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in 1998 to provide financial support for local organizations who share the hospital’s goals for community health. It was the first in-person celebration for grant recipients since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.

“It’s been four years since we’ve been able to do it, so we’re just excited to have everyone in a room and celebrate all their great success,” Kyli Gough, manager of St. Luke’s Community Health, said in a news release.

The 2022-23 grant recipients:

Ageless Senior Citizens, Inc.

Because Kids Grieve, Inc.

Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley

College of Southern Idaho Refugee Programs

Community Food Share, Inc.

Everybody House

Family Health Services Corporation

Girls on the Run Southern Idaho

Gooding Soil Conservation District

Hansen Elementary School

Helping Hearts & Hands, Inc.

Interlink Volunteer Caregivers

Jae Foundation, Inc.

Jerome County Senior Citizens Service Area, Inc.

Jerome Jt. School District #261

La Posada, Inc.

Lincoln County/Lincoln County Transportation

Living Independence Network Corporation, LINC

Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center

Magic Valley Pediatric Coalition

Minidoka County Senior Services, Inc.

Murtaugh School District #418

OATS, Inc.

South Central Public Health District

The Salvation Army

Twin Falls County (Juvenile Probation Youth Services)

Twin Falls County Safe House

Twin Falls Lions Club

Twin Falls Optimist Youth House, Inc.

Twin Falls School District #411

Twin Falls School District #411 Educational Foundation

Valley Housing Coalition

Volunteers Against Violence, DBA Voices Against Violence

Wendell School District

West End Senior Citizens Inc. of Buhl

Wood River Soil and Water Conservation District