Spring arrives on the Minidoka Ranger District

JEROME — It is that time of year when recreationists are ready to get out and enjoy the Minidoka Ranger District, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement Thursday. The agency is asking everyone to practice what they call “Know Before You Go.

Campgrounds are opening up slowly on the district due to melting snow and officially will be open with amenities closer to Memorial Day. The Forest Service is asking people to please be prepared in bringing your own water and pack out your trash. They are also asking the public to remember restroom facilities, while open, are not being cleaned or supplied with the necessary items you may need — please bring those things along to help keep them as usable as possible.

Also stated, the higher one goes they should expect to see snow and very wet conditions. The snowpack is beginning to recede and rivers and creeks are flowing at or near capacity and are very dangerous to pets and children.