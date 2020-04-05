Spring arrives on the Minidoka Ranger District

JEROME — It is that time of year when recreationists are ready to get out and enjoy the Minidoka Ranger District, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement Thursday. The agency is asking everyone to practice what they call “Know Before You Go.
Campgrounds are opening up slowly on the district due to melting snow and officially will be open with amenities closer to Memorial Day. The Forest Service is asking people to please be prepared in bringing your own water and pack out your trash. They are also asking the public to remember restroom facilities, while open, are not being cleaned or supplied with the necessary items you may need — please bring those things along to help keep them as usable as possible.
Also stated, the higher one goes they should expect to see snow and very wet conditions. The snowpack is beginning to recede and rivers and creeks are flowing at or near capacity and are very dangerous to pets and children.
Typically, seasonally closed secondary roads open on May 1, but District users should proceed carefully. Driving on muddy roads can damage them and cause erosion and difficult driving for the rest of the year. The public may encounter “Road/Trail Closed” signs on some higher elevation roads and trails. We ask that if you encounter these temporary closures to please turn-around and prevent unnecessary damage and increased maintenance cost.
Randy Thompson, Minidoka District Ranger, “asks the public to please recreate responsibly and please pack out all garbage and waste. Law enforcement and/or search and rescue operations may be limited due to COVID-19 issues. High-risk activities such as rock climbing, etc. or backcountry activities that increase your chance of injury or distress should be avoided.”
The Forest Service is also encouraging visitors to follow public health guidelines regarding social distancing while they recreate in National Forests.
All motorized users can find Forest Motor Vehicle Use Maps at: bit.ly/2X5eAvo which show roads and trails that are open to motorized use. The map is free and is also available as an Avenza map that will show users in real-time where they are in relation to the map.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.