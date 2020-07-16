Southern Idaho Tourism unveils ‘Keep Idaho Clean’ App, clean-up event

Keep Idaho Clean is an initiative to help motivate current recreators in picking up trash and abolishing graffiti. It’s also a movement to educate recreators about the proper way to explore, practice leaving no trace principles and help engage in the solution. It is a challenge to those who love Idaho to help keep it clean. Southern Idaho Tourism and Mid-Snake Resource Recreation and Development Association have partnered to create awareness and action. On July 18, we challenge everyone in the valley to spend an hour or more picking up trash at their favorite Idaho Gems. The Keep Idaho Clean App will help you keep track of graffiti and trash pick-ups. July 18 will kick off with double points and small giveaways during the day. Each month challenges will be announced for gift cards from local businesses.