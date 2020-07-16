Southern Idaho Tourism unveils ‘Keep Idaho Clean’ App, clean-up event

TWIN FALLS — Southern Idaho Tourism announced Monday the launch of the app “Keep Idaho Clean” and is hosting a cleanup challenge Saturday at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.
Keep Idaho Clean is an initiative to help motivate current recreators in picking up trash and abolishing graffiti. It’s also a movement to educate recreators about the proper way to explore, practice leaving no trace principles and help engage in the solution. It is a challenge to those who love Idaho to help keep it clean. Southern Idaho Tourism and Mid-Snake Resource Recreation and Development Association have partnered to create awareness and action. On July 18, we challenge everyone in the valley to spend an hour or more picking up trash at their favorite Idaho Gems. The Keep Idaho Clean App will help you keep track of graffiti and trash pick-ups. July 18 will kick off with double points and small giveaways during the day. Each month challenges will be announced for gift cards from local businesses.
There are 53 million acres of public land in Idaho — mountain peaks that reach the sky, cavernous canyons, lush forests, hot deserts and so much more. Idaho’s landscapes are her greatest gem and for many a grand playground. The outdoors is healthy for the body and is also linked to better mental health and happiness. During the past few months, public lands have seen an increase in use and impact. Graffiti is becoming more proliferate and trash from users spoil natural landscapes. Whether you are a veteran adventurer or a newbie to recreation it is important everyone is reminded that our actions leave a lasting impact.
The Magic Valley is full of outdoor enthusiasts that have a passion for their lands. SIT, Rock Creek Task Force, Mid-Snake RCD and fellow P&R providers are hosting a cleanup challenge to launch the Keep Idaho Clean campaign and app. Stop by from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday for free gloves, trash bags and check-in support at the Twin Falls Visitor Center. Please remember social distancing rules and to stay home if you are feeling unwell. For more information call 208-732-5569 or email contact@visitsouthidaho.com
