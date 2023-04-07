An area used for snowcat skiing in the Sawtooth National Forest north of Fairfield will be opened for snowmobile use for the rest of the season.

The Fairfield Ranger District will open the 1,965-acre snowcat skiing area above Soldier Mountain Ski Area to snowmobiles beginning April 10.

“Guided snowcat skiing has wrapped up for this season, but there is still quite a bit of snow out there,” Fairfield District Ranger Marty Gmelin said in a press release. “So, we’re taking advantage of the situation and opening up this area where snowmobilers don’t usually get to go for the remainder of the season.”

Snowmobilers are asked to park in the north end of the ski area parking lot. Motorized access to get to the snowcat skiing area will be temporarily authorized along a marked corridor through the ski area or via the South Fork of Soldier Creek. Soldier Mountain Ski Area remains closed to motorized use outside of the marked corridor.

For additional information, contact the Fairfield Ranger District at 208-764-3202.