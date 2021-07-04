Simpson’s salmon plan: Once in a generation opportunity or no path forward?

“In return for the salmon giving themselves to us, our connection was that we would always be a voice to the salmon after that point in time,” Wheeler said in a telephone interview. “For us to carry that story for thousands of years and to reach this critical point in time and juncture of the salmon, it seems that now the salmon are needing us as their voice because they couldn’t speak for themselves.”

Wheeler said the salmon are connected to the Nez Perce’s history and culture, and he believes Simpson’s plan can save the fish. He also believes there is a positive connection with the salmon that can benefit Orca whales, which can be found in Washington’s San Juan Islands.

“You have to recognize, we have been studying and studying and talking about this for decades,” Wheeler said. “The time for talking is over and the time for action is now, and that is what Congressman Simpson is bringing to the table. The tribe appreciates Congressman Simpson’s bravery to address a complex problem with solutions to the issues.”

When asked, Wheeler said he did not believe breaching the dams would affect or threaten the 2004 Snake River Water Rights Agreement that the water users cited as cause for concern.