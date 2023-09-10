Kohl’s is bringing its Sephora “beauty experience” to Twin Falls.

The Wisconsin-based retailer will open 45 new Sephora at Kohl’s locations across 29 states this fall — including at the Magic Valley Mall, the company announced Friday. Kohl’s would not confirm an opening date but said the Twin Falls shop would be “open just in time for holiday shopping.”

The Sephora at Kohl’s is a 750-square-foot, fully immersive “beauty experience” designed to mimic the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora store, according to Kohl’s. The concept was born from a 2020 partnership between Kohl’s and Sephora to make “prestige beauty more accessible to consumers nationwide.”

By 2025, Kohl’s plans to have more than 1,170 Sephora at Kohl’s locations across the U.S.

“We are excited to bring the Sephora at Kohl’s experience to more communities this fall with a uniquely curated assortment of the most-coveted beauty products that we know our customers will love,” Nick Jones, Kohl’s chief merchandising and digital officer, said in a news release. “We heard from our customers that they wanted prestige beauty offerings, and we set out to deliver in a big way by partnering with Sephora, the global leader in beauty, to bring a truly elevated shopping experience right to their local Kohl’s store.

“From makeup and fragrance to skincare and hair care, there’s something for everyone to discover at Sephora at Kohl’s.”

The only other new Idaho location this fall will be in Ammon, near Idaho Falls.