 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Semi-truck and trailer fire on I-84

  • 0
Fire engine, fire department, truck
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

JEROME — A 57-year-old-man walked away Sunday from a semi-trailer fire near Jerome, police said. 

Idaho State Police responded to the incident on Interstate 84 at about 1 p.m. Jerome Fire Department was already on the scene. 

The man, from North Ogden, Utah, was driving a Peterbilt semi-truck and a toy hauler trailer. He was heading west near milepost 167 between the two Jerome exits.

The interstate was closed for a few hours while crews controlled the blaze and cleared the scene. 

Idaho State Police is investigating the incident, according to Mark Donahue with ISP. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Noem threatens suit over Biden's LGBTQ discrimination policy

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is threatening to sue the Biden administration over a Department of Agriculture school meal program that defines discrimination as based on sexual orientation and gender identity. But the USDA says it is working to get voluntary compliance before referring violations to the Department of Justice. The Republican governor earlier this year pushed the state to join more than a dozen others to ban transgender athletes from girls’ school sports leagues. At the time, some opponents to the proposal argued that South Dakota’s law could imperil federal funding for the state’s public schools. Noem on Thursday claimed that the USDA was poised to withhold funds for school meal programs and threatened to sue if it does.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Apple's mixed financial news

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News