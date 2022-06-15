Semi-truck and trailer fire on I-84

JEROME — A 57-year-old-man walked away Sunday from a semi-trailer fire near Jerome, police said.
Idaho State Police responded to the incident on Interstate 84 at about 1 p.m. Jerome Fire Department was already on the scene.
The man, from North Ogden, Utah, was driving a Peterbilt semi-truck and a toy hauler trailer. He was heading west near milepost 167 between the two Jerome exits.
The interstate was closed for a few hours while crews controlled the blaze and cleared the scene.
Idaho State Police is investigating the incident, according to Mark Donahue with ISP.