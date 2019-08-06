TWIN FALLS — Know any inspiring women? The Times-News wants to shine the spotlight on remarkable women in the Magic Valley.
Two women will be picked from each of four categories — Education, Business, Health Care and Community Service — to be honored Sept. 27 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts.
“We’re excited to celebrate ‘Women in Leadership in the Magic Valley’ this year,” Times-News Marketing and Events Manager Susan Nickell said Monday. “We’ve previously honored women in business, but we’ve expanded this year because we know there are deserving women in every walk of life.”
Eight winners in the four categories will be chosen by a panel of esteemed judges, Nickell said. One overall winner will be chosen by popular vote.
Former Idaho first lady Lori Otter, who was raised in Kimberly, will be the keynote speaker at the awards ceremony.
Nominations will be accepted until midnight Aug. 16 and public voting begins Aug. 21. To nominate a deserving woman, go to bit.ly/Inspire-Women.
“It’s a great way for us to recognize the many women doing great things in our community,” Times-News Publisher Matt Sandberg said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.