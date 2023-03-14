Six Magic Valley school districts will have levy or bond elections today.

Twin Falls, Jerome, Gooding and Hansen school districts have supplemental levies on the ballot.

Cassia School District is asking voters to approve a 10-year plant facility reserve fund levy, seeking to cover the rising costs of maintenance and repair projects due to inflation.

Castleford School District has a 30-year bond election, seeking $6 million for an auxiliary gym and additional classrooms.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Absentee ballots must be received by the county elections office by 8 p.m.

A number of polling locations in Cassia and Twin Falls counties have changed. Voters can check their polling locations VoteIdaho.gov

Magic Valley districts ask voters to approve school levies The $5.7 million per year levy in Twin Falls will fund three things: School security, student activities, and staff salaries.