Rupert's Breakfast with Santa draws a crowd

RUPERT — Scores of tots turned out Saturday for the Minidoka Healthcare Foundation’s 23rd Annual Caring and Sharing Christmas Tree Festival during the Breakfast with Santa event.

Minidoka Healthcare Foundation Director Tammy Hanks said the toys gathered as admission price to the event are donated to the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council.

Santa arrived to a cheer from the crowd and greeted the children as the ate their breakfast, took his main elf on a spin around the dance floor before settling into his chair to hear the childrens’ Christmas wish lists.