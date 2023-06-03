Christine Peargin, a fourth-grade teacher at Rupert Elementary School, has been named the Idaho Public Television Digital Innovator for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The award, which annually recognizes Idaho teachers who enhance learning by integrating technology or digital media into their classrooms, is part of an IdahoPTV program that works to support teachers throughout the state by providing additional opportunities to explore new teaching strategies.

“I am honored to be chosen,” Peargin said in an IdahoPTV news release. “I wholeheartedly believe technology brings learning outside the classroom walls and helps students develop critical and creative thinking skills needed for the future.”

Peargin was nominated by Kimberly Mong, another teacher in the Minidoka School District who cited the use of robots and other technology.

“Christine engages her students by using technology strategies that are customized to each of her students’ individual learning needs. She uses a variety of programs such as Google Classroom, Classkick, Canva, and many others,” Mong said in the release. “She also teaches her students how to code. They love it! She has robots in her room that she purchased herself, for the students to use and code with. She helps and encourages the entire Rupert Elementary staff to incorporate technology into their classrooms as well.”

As part of her award, Peargin will receive an expenses-paid trip to the Northwest Council for Computer Education Conference in Seattle next March, as well as a classroom innovation kit from IdahoPTV.

“We are excited to welcome Christine Peargin as the IdahoPTV Digital Innovator for the 2023-2024 school year,” Kari Wardle, IdahoPTV’s education manager, said in the release. “Christine was chosen for her use of technology and innovation in her classroom, but also for her willingness to inspire and coach other teachers to use technology in their classrooms. I know that she will be a great addition to the Digital Innovator team and I look forward to working with her in the upcoming school year.”

To learn more about the IdahoPTV Digital Innovator program, go online to https://www.idahoptv.org/education/educators/innovator/.