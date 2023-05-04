The DeMary Memorial Library in Rupert and the Burley Public Library have gone “fine free,” dropping overdue charges for most materials.

The libraries made the announcement in a joint news release Thursday, noting that other libraries in Idaho and across the United States have also opted to eliminate late fees. The Twin Falls Public Library stopped charging fines at the beginning of the year.

“Removing the barrier of fines on library materials is another way we are striving to increase access to the library and its resources for all in our community,” Shambry Emero, director of the DeMary Memorial Library, said in the release. “We want everyone to feel welcome in the library and enjoy the experience of discovering materials and services that not only meet, but exceed, their needs.”

Added Tayce Robinson, the Burley library director, “Studies have shown that fines are not effective to encourage timely returns. Libraries that eliminate overdue fines actually see an increase in library use, and more items are returned when the stigma of debt is eliminated.”

Both libraries encourage patrons to return items on time to make them available for others. Lost or damaged items will continue to incur charges, according to the release.