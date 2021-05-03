 Skip to main content
Rock Chuck Ladies Golf Tournament
Canyon Springs Golf Course will be hosting the 2 Lady Best Ball Rock Chuck Classic Golf Tournament Saturday, May 8. Registration and Continental Breakfast at 8 a.m. Shot Gun start 9 a.m.

$100 a team includes golf, continental breakfast, lunch, tee prizes. Cart $28 with a 10-point handicap spread. Register at Canyon Springs Golf Course PO Box 5492 Twin Falls, Idaho 83301 or call (208) 734-7609 for more information.

