The colors of the season are starting to show across the Magic Valley: Orange and black.

With longer days and warmer temperatures come road construction projects of all sorts — from resurfacing to bridge repairs to demolition this year — and motorists traveling Interstate 84 from Jerome to Burley and in and around Gooding are already seeing the telltale orange construction signs with big black lettering, plus barrels, cones and flaggers donning bright, reflective vests.

Those orange diamond-shaped warning signs will soon be popping up near the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, too, with the Idaho Transportation Department set to begin a planned maintenance project that will bring lane restrictions and increased congestion for much of the next year.

“We think they’re about a month out, give or take a week,” Anne Marie Peacock, a public information officer for ITD, told the Times-News on Thursday, adding that ITD would be finalizing new mitigation strategies between now and then to “reduce wait time” for drivers going across the Snake River Canyon.

“It’s a priority for us,” Peacock said. Still, she admitted, “It’s gonna be backed up.”

Not just at nighttime, either. While ITD typically does bridgework in the later hours in an effort to minimize traffic delays, Peacock said “these repairs, to be done safely, have to be done during the day.”

Construction will be ongoing nearly around-the-clock on I-84 from Exit 168 to Exit 173, too. A widening project between the South Jerome and Twin Falls interchanges to both increase traffic capacity and improve safety, according to ITD, began in April and will stretch into 2025.

There will be rolling closures throughout the spring and summer months for rock blasting in the median, and traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions at night. Some daytime lane restrictions may also be necessary through the life of the project.

“It’s a long stretch of road,” Peacock said. “It takes time.”

Know before you go For daily and real-time traffic updates from the Idaho Transportation Department, dial 511 on your phone, go online to 511.idaho.gov or download the Idaho 511 app from the Apple or Google Play app stores.

To the east, I-84 westbound lanes are being crossed into eastbound lanes at reduced speeds between the Kasota and Burley interchanges in Cassia County for milling, or removing the top layer of asphalt without impacting the subbase level, as ITD works to “extend the life of the road,” Peacock said.

That project also started last month and is expected to be complete in late spring or summer.

Also along I-84, ITD has begun construction of a new diamond interchange and overpass bridge at the Kimberly Interchange (Exit 182), a project that will continue into next summer and also include the addition of turn lanes and signals at the existing ramps and a sidewalk across the bridge.

The diamond design, which was selected by ITD following in-person and online meetings in November 2021 to collect public feedback, is expected to improve safety and accommodate for the increased traffic that’s expected as south-central Idaho continues to grow in population.

In addition to nine major projects through the Magic Valley, ITD will carry out pavement preservation work to seal road cracks on six stretches of roadway through the summer months. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane with reduced speeds at times, according to ITD.

The locations:

I-84, from milepost 184.34 to 194.2.

U.S. 93, north and southbound (milepost 57.47 to 59.5 and milepost 68.83 to 71.57), and Marley Road to Jim Byrne Slough.

U.S. 30, from milepost 253.22 to 256.97

State Highway 75, from Bellevue to Hailey

While ITD understands construction can be frustrating for motorists, particularly at times when roads are closed or traffic is especially congested, Peacock pleaded with drivers to consider the safety of work crews. In the last five years, Peacock said 36 people have been killed in ITD construction zones, a total that includes workers, pedestrians, bicylists and motorists.

Watch for the orange.

“You need to slow down and pay attention. Remember, these are moms and dads, brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles. We want our folks to come home to their families, too,” Peacock said. “This is about human life. Going fast is not worth taking a life.”