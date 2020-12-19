Remembering loved ones who died of COVID-19: 'It feels like she could walk out of the bedroom at any time' — Alexandria Barrington, 39

Alexandria was a bit of a “half-empty glass” person. When things were going well, she would brace for bad news.

This year had been good before they both got COVID-19 in late July. Alexandria got a new job processing unemployment claims and the couple bought a truck that didn’t break down. Something didn’t add up, David remembers her worrying.

“She said, ‘Something bad is going to happen.’ And that usually means our car breaks down, (someone) loses a job, or, you know, get kicked out of the apartment, whatever, which is no big deal. We’ll get through it and move on,” David said. “But I never thought it was going to be anything like this.”

They watched the news one day earlier in the summer, seeing reports of isolated COVID-19 patients dying without family around.

“I never gave it a second thought that it could happen to her. And sure enough — she said that’s what she was afraid of,” David said. “To be alone in the hospital and dying. I never thought that would ever happen to her, to us. And then, sure enough.”