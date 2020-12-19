Remembering loved ones who died of COVID-19: 'It feels like she could walk out of the bedroom at any time' — Alexandria Barrington, 39

David Barrington was at the grand opening of Idaho Falls’ Costco when he got the first call.
It had been two weeks since David spoke to his wife. She was calling him on FaceTime and he was taken aback.
“She couldn’t talk because she had the tubes down her throat,” he recalled in an interview with a Post Register reporter on the Monday before Thanksgiving.
Nurses were optimistic she’d rebound. Alexandria Barrington, 39, had begun her COVID-19 symptoms only with coughing fits. They’d last a few minutes, and she’d catch her breath. She went into the emergency room to get inhalers.
A few days later, she was hospitalized. David thought it would be a quick stay.
It wasn’t.
More calls would come through the next month while Alexandria was put on a ventilator. Sometimes she could talk. But David remembers “she could barely whisper” — her throat sore from the machine that forced oxygen down her lungs to keep her alive.
“Her throat didn’t ever recover, I don’t think,” David said. “… She was just stressed and couldn’t really say too much.”
Support Local Journalism
David didn’t think the virus would wreak so much havoc on Alexandria. She didn’t smoke. She was young. She had Type 2 diabetes but was managing, David said. Still, COVID-19 gripped Alexandria’s lungs, causing both kidneys to fail, until her last breath on Sept. 2.
Alexandria was a bit of a “half-empty glass” person. When things were going well, she would brace for bad news.
This year had been good before they both got COVID-19 in late July. Alexandria got a new job processing unemployment claims and the couple bought a truck that didn’t break down. Something didn’t add up, David remembers her worrying.
“She said, ‘Something bad is going to happen.’ And that usually means our car breaks down, (someone) loses a job, or, you know, get kicked out of the apartment, whatever, which is no big deal. We’ll get through it and move on,” David said. “But I never thought it was going to be anything like this.”
They watched the news one day earlier in the summer, seeing reports of isolated COVID-19 patients dying without family around.
“I never gave it a second thought that it could happen to her. And sure enough — she said that’s what she was afraid of,” David said. “To be alone in the hospital and dying. I never thought that would ever happen to her, to us. And then, sure enough.”
David keeps Alexandria’s eyeglasses on a side table in the living room. He hasn’t cleaned out her closet. Or her desk in the computer room where she’d sort images she took of gravestones, researched names of the dead and discovered how they died. She didn’t get a chance to clean the stack of papers and labels she printed out to organize for a website documenting her hobby. To David, it still feels like Alexandria is home.
“Her glasses are there,” he said. “It feels like she could walk out of the bedroom at any time. I come home from work, and everything is pretty much how she left it.”
Alexandria would have turned 40 on Nov. 1. Their 25th wedding anniversary would have been Dec. 9.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.