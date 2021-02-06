‘Really intense’: Boise shelter saw big rise in domestic violence hotline calls in 2020

“If you haven’t heard from someone in awhile, I would encourage people to reach out,” Davis said. “Keep reaching out. Let people know that you care.”

She said it is more imperative and crucial to be that resource for people, now that so many are working from home and quarantining away from friends, family and colleagues.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline outlines that some abusers may feel more justified during the pandemic when isolating a partner. Travel restrictions and health issues also make it especially hard during the pandemic for a victim to leave an abuser.

Finding support

The Women’s and Children’s Alliance in Boise is available at 208-343-7025 for victims of domestic violence or online at wcaboise.org.

Advocates Against Family Violence in Canyon County is available at 208-459-4779 for anyone in need of help or shelter in an abusive relationship. Information is available at aafvhope.org.