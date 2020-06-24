Priest accused of abuse leading mass at Catholic church in McCall, popular podcast says

The woman said she made repeated attempts to report Segatta and said she was told in 2018 by the Diocese of Boise that he would no longer be allowed to actively say mass in the Diocese of Boise. Reveal found the statement was false, and Segatta was still working as a priest.

“The statements in the story that the Diocese of Boise did not respond to (the victim’s) allegations are false. The Diocese of Boise takes very seriously any claims of sexual misconduct, investigates those claims and protects the confidentiality of all involved,” the Diocese wrote in the statement. “The woman making the allegation approached the Diocese of Boise on three occasions. The first two times were when Father Segatta was employed by Gonzaga University, not the Diocese of Boise. While most of the matter was left to Gonzaga since Father Segatta was not employed by the Diocese at the time, the Diocese nevertheless responded to the woman’s allegations.”

The third time the victim approached the Diocese was when Segatta returned to the Diocese of Boise.

“At that time, Father Segatta had his faculties briefly removed while the Diocese investigated the matter further,” the church said in a statement. “The Diocese was not able to corroborate the woman’s allegations even with information she provided us, so Father Segatta’s faculties were restored.”