BOISE — A Boise man was arrested late Monday night after driving a minivan into a graveyard and hitting several headstones, police said.
Anthony R. Pape, 49, was booked on a charge of felony malicious injury to property. According to a press release from the Boise Police Department, Pape was found asleep at the wheel of the vehicle, which was stuck on a gravestone at Morris Hill Cemetery. Police say Pape caused thousands of dollars in damage in the historic Boise cemetery.
“A cemetery is a very special place for the families of loved ones lost,” Sgt. John Terry said in the release. “When someone does damage in a hallowed place like this, we take it very seriously and find those responsible. In this case we are happy that no one was hurt and that we were able to arrest the man suspected of causing the damage.”
Terry said restitution would be sought in the case.
