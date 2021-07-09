Pleading guilty, Boise activist says he defaced Lincoln statue ‘to make a statement’

BOISE — A Boise man charged with vandalizing a statue of President Abraham Lincoln in Julia Davis Park pleaded guilty Friday morning to one misdemeanor count of injuring monuments, ornaments and public improvements.

Terry Wilson, 37, was arrested in March after the Boise Police Department began an investigation into the statue vandalism in February. Boise Parks and Recreation staff were able to clean the statue, called Seated Lincoln, and no permanent damage was reported.

At the Ada County Courthouse on Friday, Wilson admitted to defacing the statue.

“I placed eco-friendly chalk to make a statement along with a Black Lives Matter flag for the Dakota 38,” Wilson said. “Essentially no permanent damage was done to the monument. The objective as a leader in this community was to make a statement.”

In 1862, Lincoln ordered the execution of 38 Sioux who were convicted by a commission of military officers for participation in the U.S.-Dakota War.

Wilson’s attorney, Debra Groberg, said she, Wilson and the prosecution have been working to find “a swift and appropriate solution” to the case.