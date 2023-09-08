Some of the 3,000 American flags, carefully aligned at Crossroads Point Business Center near the Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93 interchange in Jerome, blow in the breeze on Friday afternoon. The Patriot Day Flag Display, a tribute to the victims and heroes in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, will remain in place through Wednesday. A special memorial ceremony, featuring Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m.