OSHA tells employers how to keep workers safe, including paid time off for COVID vaccine

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Thursday announced an emergency temporary standard to protect health care workers from catching and spreading the coronavirus, as well as general guidance for other employers.

“Too many of our frontline health care workers continue to be at high risk of contracting the coronavirus,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh in a news release announcing the standard. “As I said when I came to the department, we must follow the science. This standard follows the science, and will provide increased protections for those whose health is at heightened risk from coronavirus while they provide us with critical health care services.”