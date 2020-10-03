Oregon health department grapples with how to confront COVID-19 threat from Idaho

Payette County Fair organizers did not respond to requests for comment.

Since the fair, Payette County has remained under a red health alert. As of Sept. 10, it was the only county in the district still in the red due to a “high COVID-19 incidence rate” and “evidence of sustained community spread,” according to a SWDH press release.

Epidemiologists from SWDH have only been able to definitively link one case in Payette to the fair itself, according to Katrina Williams, spokesperson for SWDH, but Morris said that a definite linkage is not necessary to identify the fair itself as a spreading event.

“The absence of evidence is not the same as the evidence of absence,” Morris said. “Just because you may be not able to connect all the dots between the people who got sick and their attendance at the fair, that shouldn’t rule out the fair as the major spreading event.”

Williams wrote SWDH was “aware of the assessment made available by Malheur County,” but didn’t say if SWDH was in agreement. She said that SWDH epidemiologists were also examining cluster outbreaks in workplaces and outbreaks resulting from people commuting to areas with heightened community spread as other potential causes for the county’s high case count.