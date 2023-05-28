Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When I hear the sound, I can’t help but smile.

It comes suddenly and often unpredictably, sometimes in the morning and other times in the afternoon. Definitely at night. It starts with a humming and then becomes louder. There’s a whirring and a clacking.

Call me a journalism nerd if you want — but there are few sounds I like more than the noise of a newspaper press. It’s long been the sound of life in our business — and I’m encouraged each time I hear it fill the Times-News building.

We are alive and well.

It is not, however, the only sound that matters anymore in journalism. In this digital-first world where seven-day newspapers are no longer the norm — The Oregonian prints four days a week; the Tampa Bay Times and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette go to press twice a week; and Alabama’s three largest newspapers (Birmingham, Huntsville and Mobile) stopped all print editions earlier this year — there’s a noise you can hear for yourselves every day that’s even more important to the future of local news.

It’s the dinging sound of a news alert on your smartphone.

The Times-News has long had a digital app, available through the Apple and Google stores, but it was clunky. Just read a few of the years-old reviews: Too slow, glitchy, unintuitive, unattractive.

It’s none of those things now. The revamped app is built for you — from personalized story selection and alerts, to customized text size, to easy navigation with the simple swipe of a finger in any direction.

Don’t like sports? Don’t select it as a topic and you won’t see a single story. Love sports? Select it and see every story.

Can’t read the words? Make them bigger, and bigger still. Try doing that with your print copy.

Not in the mood to read? Click the play button, sit back and listen to the story.

The Times-News app has never been this personal. If you’ve never downloaded the app, I hope you’ll give it a try and join our growing audience of digital subscribers — up 24% in the last year alone. If you once had it and were turned off, I get it — but give it another shot and tell me it’s not better.

Here’s where to find it:

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/times-news-magicvalley-com/id375099832

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.magicvalley.news

Download the app today and listen for the ding of that next news alert.

You won’t be waiting long. We’re growing our reporting team in new and exciting ways to better fulfill our mission of local journalism.

Adam Engel

will join our newsroom next week as sports editor to guide our coverage of College of Southern Idaho athletics and high school sports across the Magic Valley. The 2023 Oklahoma Collegiate Media Association’s Journalist of the Year, Adam will make a difference with his enthusiasm for journalism, his attitude of service and his desire to put his fingerprints on the work we do. A native of Wyoming, Adam graduated this month from Oklahoma State University, where he was editor-in-chief of The O’Colly, the student newspaper. He’s also interned for USA Wrestling.

In June,

Monica Carrillo-Casas

will come aboard as a news reporter, with a specific focus on Hispanic life and affairs. She’d be here sooner – but Monica was one of just 16 young journalists chosen this year for the Politico Journalism Institute, a 10-day program for undergraduate and graduate students in the nation’s largest politics and policy-focused newsroom. Born in Mexico and raised in Hailey, Monica graduated this month from the University of Idaho and will bring a unique familiarity with the Magic Valley that will make us better.

We welcomed Pravina Khadka

to our team this week as a summer intern — the first at the Times-News in a long while. A 2022 valedictorian at Twin Falls High School, Pravina recently finished her first year as a journalism and mass media major at George Washington University in D.C., where she reported for the school newspaper and wrote scripts and produced videos for the on-campus television station. Her curiosity and energy have already positively influenced the dynamic of our newsroom.

We’re recruiting still for another news reporter to join Monica, Lorien Nettleton and Eric Goodell under the watchful eye of Managing Editor Mychel Matthews. Adam will tag-team with sports reporter Jesse Gwin on the CSI and prep beats. And one of Idaho’s best newspaper photographers, Drew Nash, will continue to capture local faces and events like only he can.

We are alive and well, indeed. Onward to more local journalism!