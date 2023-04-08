We’ve all heard it said around here — and probably from more than one or two people. Some of us may have even said it ourselves.

“There’s nothing to do in Twin Falls.”

We get it. This isn’t Salt Lake City or Boise. It’s certainly not Los Angeles (thankfully) or another overgrown city where the built-in entertainment options — from theme parks to concert venues to professional sports stadiums — are aplenty.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a family fun center with an arcade, a go-kart track and bumper boats? Or an imaginative and interactive children’s museum? A horse racing track? A comedy club?

Better yet, all of the above.

We’re not here to argue Twin Falls isn’t light on indoor entertainment — especially given the recent growth in population that has pushed the Magic Valley’s hub city from rural small town to, by definition, the pillar of what’s now classified as a metropolitan area according to the U.S. Office of Management of Budget.

But, what if we told you that there was a single place where you could see concerts and plays, watch sports games, attend film screenings, go to stargazing parties and more? What if we told you that place was already here? And that there’s big parking lots and affordable admission prices?

If you’re not thinking of the College of Southern Idaho as something more than a place where students go to classes, we’re here to tell you that you’re missing out.

There’s no better time than now to discover CSI — or maybe even rediscover it. April is Community College Month, an annual national celebration designed to bring attention to the economic, academic and cultural value of two-year schools.

OUR VIEW: What the Times-News Editorial Board has said in 2023 The voice of Twin Falls and the Magic Valley: Here's what the Times-News Editorial Board has said in 2023.

Community colleges like CSI, throughout history, have played an integral role in American higher education. They provide access at an affordable cost, an especially important combination for students with the most limited financial resources and the most challenging personal obstacles, and often train the future local workforce while addressing the specific needs of their communities.

The American Association of Community Colleges counts 1,167 such institutions. We feel confident in our belief that few of them rival ours.

The CSI Foundation — thanks to decades of generosity from the people and businesses of the Magic Valley and its alumni spanning the country — has grown remarkably since its establishment in 1984 and, today, manages some $50 million in assets, we learned this week from Erika Allen, the longtime executive director.

That is a significant amount for any two-year school, affording CSI to, among other things, award millions annually in scholarships and other support to its students, plus champion capital campaigns to help the campus evolve to meet the needs of the Magic Valley and Idaho as a whole.

We were especially touched as Karrie Van Noy, the Foundation’s assistant director, shared stories with us this week about students who were overwhelmed with emotion upon learning they were receiving financial support from the school.

“I’ve never received a scholarship. Are you kidding me?” Van Noy said, repeating the words of one student.

She told us of another student, a young man who received a scholarship after choosing to return to school following military service.

“He was so moved that somebody had invested in him,” Van Noy recalled. “He said he was going to go above and beyond, because somebody had invested him.”

Those are just two of the thousands of students over the years who have benefited from the power of the CSI Foundation. People helping people. The way it should be.

And, fittingly, the school with the Golden Eagle as a mascot is poised to fly high into the future.

“The Foundation of yesterday is definitely not going to be the Foundation of tomorrow,” Allen said. “We have been really lucky, because we do have a robust scholarship program already. The majority of funds that we have are restricted to scholarships, and so we can meet the needs of students … but we can fundraise for more programmatic support, we can fundraise for more faculty and staff professional development. You see those things at the four-year institutions, not so much, at least recently, at the two-year level, because we’re so focused on student needs and getting them to the finish line.

“There is a master plan when it comes to facilities and program growth and just things like that, and the Foundation is going to play a really important role in making sure that the resources for those plans are all there,” she said. “I would love to grow our endowment to $100 million. I think it’s completely possible. We can totally do that.”

While education, clearly, is CSI’s primary mission — and we commend the faculty, staff and administration for their difference-making efforts each day — there’s far more to the school than classrooms and laboratories. It’s the community’s campus, folks. Go to a game. Walk your dog — or walk for your own exercise. Visit the Herrett Center. Or find any number of other possibilities online at www.csi.edu/events.

Here’s one day to mark on your calendar: To cap its celebration of Community College Month, CSI will host a free community open house on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with hot dogs and ice cream, a zip line, door prizes and more. It’s a chance to walk the campus, to learn about the school’s programs and services, to tour buildings, to meet student-athletes, to see it all with your own eyes.

We acknowledge you won’t find a go-kart track. That doesn’t mean you won’t have fun.