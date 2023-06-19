Our reluctance to use the term "fascist" in reference to Trump seems to be part of a frame of mind that has worked to keep Trump insulated from accountability.

Trump's words and behavior, said or done by others, likely would be met by the unrestrained vigor of the law. Yet we protect Trump even in the face of his defiant and flagrant violations. We seem to tip-toe around him, seeking ways to define his behavior so that criminal accusations can be avoided. We are the kids on the playground who cower before and defer to the bully. Why?

Deference to Trump affirms a double-standard. We applaud our frequent claims that no one is above the law, yet we in fact tolerate Trump being handled much differently than how "ordinary folks" would be. This is as corrupt as it is unjust, and it deeply mocks and corrodes our claims to be a civil society of law.

However, Trump's most recent indictment may be a sign of our realization that we need to regain balance.

It's tough to deny that Trump is a fascist, and that he voices a fascist intent that would trash every value of bedrock constitutionalism on which we rely. Trumps needs to be definitively and comprehensively argued down, along with those who so eagerly strive to achieve his vision. Until their rantings are totally discredited we stumble along, showing little will to fully realize or protect the civil society we claim to be.

Juneteenth is a fitting moment in which to begin assertively regaining our integrity.

Grenville E. Day

Twin Falls