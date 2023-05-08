In this busy world, there are very few who offer great service these days.

With recent construction, from TDS damages, warm weather demand, dirty ditches and other issues, our pressurized irrigation service has been compromised.

The City of Twin Falls water crews have been vigilant to find and repair all issues. They have managed to maintain the best service possible.

All with a smile, and a great attitude.

My hat is off to the feet on the ground, the great communication and prompt service.

Thank you!

Jeff Juker

Twin Falls