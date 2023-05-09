The amount of federal debt is high: $32 trillion. Oh, that’s OK, don’t worry about it. To get an idea of what that implies, divide 32 trillion by the number of adults (100 million) who work in the economy and make a good salary or wage. It equals about $250,000. I guess the government wants this amount of debt so high. If it wanted less, it would be a lot less at this point, down to about $15 trillion?

Our taxes are pretty low. If big government is the enemy, then we deny it food, we starve this beast. So tax cuts are a win-win: We get to starve the beast, and we get to keep more of OUR money. We can go out and have good time, spend freely.

According to the story in the New Testament (John 2:14-18): The Messiah, Jesus Christ, went to the temple and overturned the tables of the money changers. From this can we say, it is a sin to borrow money. Even $100? Even $500, at 5%? America is a Christian country, but we will disregard some of the stories of Jesus, including that one.

Who can we pin blame on for this conundrum we are in? I say it is all the congresspersons that were there since 1998. That was the year where our president, Bill Clinton, had a budget that was running a surplus; not to be continued. Politicians are not like that. Many don’t have the foresight to see where we are with the finance, and make a plan for the good, to make a surplus. Use that what-if money for … a gravy train for schools, the roads, housing fix-up, community development.

Thomas Gould

Gooding