As former and current members of Idaho’s law enforcement community, we are writing to condemn the actions of fringe anti-government agitator Ammon Bundy, and make clear that he alone is responsible for the escalating rhetoric and potential for conflict at his home in Emmett.

Ammon Bundy has consistently demonstrated a blatant disregard for the rule of law. By refusing to follow the most basic court proceedings by which all law-abiding Americans must adhere to, he mocks our legal system and the dedicated public servants duty-bound to carry out court processes.

Bundy and his followers have harassed, intimidated and defamed police officers, judges, hospital workers and other hard-working people in Idaho who keep us safe. Using the threat of violence to shut down hospitals and obstruct proper police procedures is unacceptable.

Bundy and his followers recklessly break the law and then cry ‘persecution’ when they are forced to face the consequences of their illegal actions. We live in a great nation, and are fortunate that “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” are enshrined in our founding documents. With great freedom, however, comes great responsibility.

We call on Ammon Bundy and his followers to cease with the provocation and intimidation. We call on him to participate in the court process that he is compelled to appear in. We cannot know what the outcome of that process will be, but our founders provided Americans with a justice system that gives us a time and a place to make their voices heard in court. Mr. Bundy must appear in court, make his case and cease victimizing other Idahoans in the process.

Idaho Leaders United stands with the vast majority of Idahoans who reject bigotry and political violence. Together, we will defend the great state of Idaho, her future and her legacy for every generation that follows us.

Gary Raney, Ada County Sheriff (retired)

Bill Shawver, Idaho Bureau of Homeland Security (former director)

Chris Smith, Canyon County Sheriff (retired)

Paul Wilde, Bonneville County Sheriff (retired)

Mike Masterson, Boise Police Chief (retired)

Scott Johnson, Ada County Deputy Sheriff (retired)