The South Central Community Action Partnership would like to thank Andy Gardner and Lamb Weston for all their community support.

SCCAP has had the privilege to work with Lamb Weston on several of our community events — including SCCAP’s annual park event where we invite over 80 nonprofit organizations to the Twin Falls City Park to share the services they provide to over 4,000 attendees. Lamb Weston was there and donated its fry shack and all the fries they could serve. Lamb Weston was also there for us at a Western Days event and allowed SCCAP to again use its fry shack, with all proceeds coming back to SCCAP’s food program.

For several years, Lamb Weston provided fries to hundreds of Paint Magic volunteers and homeowners during the final paint day BBQ for elderly and or disable homeowners that received a new coat of paint on their home. Lamb Weston employees also assisted in painting several homes through Paint Magic.

Most recently, Lamb Weston was one of our major donors, providing a beautiful chest freezer filled with potato products for our 14th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. In a recent Times-News article, I inadvertently stated a different company as providing the chest freezer and wanted to correct my error by thanking Lamb Weston for the wonderful donation and its great community service.

Ken J. Robinette

Twin Falls