Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Thanks to the efforts of Young Republicans across America, the conservative movement is still alive among the next generation. Young Republicans are standing up against the liberal agenda on college campuses and social media.

In Idaho, young people are fighting to preserve the conservative values which make the Gem State great. But these values are constantly under attack, both locally and nationally. It is for this reason that protecting and fostering these young voices is more important than ever. Unfortunately, there are some in our state who wish to quiet the voice of Idaho Young Republicans.

The chairman of the Idaho Young Republicans sits on the Idaho Republican Party’s Executive Committee as a voting member, representing Republicans between the ages of 18 and 40 (yes, 40 is still considered young!). But their position on the board is currently at risk. There is a movement to remove the Idaho Young Republicans, the Idaho College Republicans, and Idaho Federation of Republican Women from the executive committee, squashing their influence and silencing their voice.

This resolution will be voted on at the IDGOP Summer Meeting in June. If these groups are removed, it would leave only one member under 40 on the board. In a time when we should be fostering the youth conservative vote, removing them from the party would be devastating. As the executive board of the Idaho Young Republicans, we are united in our opposition to this rule change.

In a world where liberal lunacy is becoming more and more commonplace, Young Republicans are standing up. We are involving ourselves in the infrastructure of our state, advocating for conservative sanity in business, government, and education. But Democrats are far more successful at growing their young base. Democrats outspend Republicans by millions recruiting 18-40 year olds. This is because they know that young people are the future of this nation.

This is why we need your help. Idaho Young Republicans are committed to recruiting and growing the next generation of conservative voters. But we can’t do it alone. We need the support of the conservative generations that precede us. As young people fighting the uphill battle against a liberal future, we are asking for your support. Don’t allow our voice to be silenced within our own party.

To all members of the Idaho Republican Party, we are asking for your support in opposing the resolution that would remove the Idaho Young Republicans from the IDGOP Executive Committee. Support the Idaho Young Republicans to protect conservative values for generations to come.