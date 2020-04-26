Zito: While the Economy Goes Bust, Farm-to-Table Booms

“Back in 2004,” Brusco said, “when we were first getting started, really, we were struggling to grow, but we found ourselves in the right spot at the right time because of the local food movement. Right now we kind of find ourselves in a similar spot, where we spent the last 19 years building up an efficient delivery service, and right now that’s where everyone’s going toward. Everyone’s going to get food delivered right to their homes, avoid the stores.”

Brusco said they are seeing this in a couple of different ways. “It’s a great opportunity for us to share our products and get people to learn more about us or our farm operation,” he said. “We also carry a lot of products from other farmers, like produce and meats and things. So those farmers are finding new outlets for their products through us because farmers market attendance is down. We’re working on supporting those guys.”

One big problem he sees on the horizon for all farmers is getting the raw supplies and ingredients to produce their food to be sold. “We’re at the tip of the iceberg at the moment, and I think we’re going to see some major issues here very soon,” he says. “Right now egg cartons are super back-ordered. I can produce the eggs, but if I can’t get the cartons to put them in, there’s nothing I can do with the eggs.”