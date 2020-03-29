Zito: Veterans Running for Office Put Pandemic Plight Before Politics

He paid for the food out of his own pocket.

“As public schools are closed, there are lots of kids that are lower-income kids that go to those schools and eat two meals a day there,” Parnell said. “And now kids don’t have school, and so it’s incumbent upon all of us at the local level to try to feed those kids and make sure that they have nutrition throughout this crisis.”

Other veterans across the county who are running for local, state and federal offices found their daily routines and schedules upended by the precautions put in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

In nearby O’Hara township, Marco Attisano, a Navy veteran and Democrat running for the state House, said he took himself and his entire campaign team to the local blood bank to donate much-needed blood.

Attisano, 35, said the campaign has suspended normal electioneering such as door-knocking and was searching for places in need. “I was looking for a way to serve in this moment,” he said.

Attisano rose to the occasion in part because of the local call to duty. Blood banks in the state were asking healthy donors to turn out in “full force” because of the donation shortage.