Zito: The Way to Prosperity Has Many Paths

PROSPERITY, Pennsylvania -- How this little village earned its name is rooted in an old tale featuring a common last name, one-in-a-million odds and a likely exaggeration about how many settlers were attracted to the middle of the frontier.

"It was founded in 1848 by a gentleman named Robert Wallace," explains Clay Kilgore, executive director of the Washington County Historical Society. "When he got the tract of land, he built a house on one of the lots he had laid out and then began selling more lots. It was not exactly the most favorable location for a town. There were a few Native American trails that went down by it, but not to it."

"He really played it up as a sound place for people to kind of make a good living, and the opportunity was there for the taking," Kilgore continues. "The idea was he was going to call it Wallaceton. When he sent his application in for a post office, he boasted how many lots were being sold so quickly."

Kilgore is skeptical it was as robust as Wallace's application read.

He says: "So, the story goes the government came back and told him there was already a Wallaceton in Pennsylvania, so they could not give him that name. But because if, as he said, the lots were being sold so quickly and settlers are coming in as fast as he reported, their suggestion was he call it Prosperity."