Zito: Small-Town America: 'One Bad Season Away From Bankrupt'

Off in the not-too-far distance, the long, long and short warning whistles of a CSX Corp. train howl along the curves of the Laurel Hill Mountain and the Youghiogheny Gorge as it nears the train station-turned-information booth located in the former center of town. It’s the same former center of town where Marietta’s family lived until the state government began acquiring homes for Project 70 development, securing acreage to develop the future home of Ohiopyle State Park.

“They took the biggest part of this town by force, by eminent domain, and it was to create the park,” she explains. “So they displaced a lot of people out of the town. A lot of my family. They tore down my church. They tore down businesses and homes in this town.”

Maurice Goddard, then the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Forests and Waters, said at the time that it was “the greatest thing that ever happened for Western Pennsylvania.”

Marietta has her doubts. “It dropped the population,” she said. “When I finally moved out of this town proper in 1978, there were only 115 people left. Now there’s about 35.”