Zito: Revisiting William McKinley's Victory Through the Lens of 2020

Back then, it was the bankers; today, it is those tech innovators who have all our money. The idea is it is their fault, not ours. Back then, we were determined to take our government back. The result: the populist and progressive movements of the turn of the 20th century.

Back then, explained Genovese, the political systems really were in the hands of a corrupt few; the old boss system still ruled.

Politics was a club and not a movement.

“If past is prelude, the center will hold,” he explained. “The forces in the center are just too ingrained to be easily defeated. The forces against the system, be it the Trump ‘corrupt carnage swamp’ or the ‘greedy rich’ elites, burn out or get distracted.”

Genovese said Biden is fighting a basement campaign because he has no other choice. Trump misses his rallies, but he has a huge tech lead over Biden (a 30 million to 6 million Twitter advantage is one example).

Trump can fight a campaign in the clouds. Biden can’t.

Genovese said 2020 will be all about (and almost only about) a referendum on Trump. He and only he will win or lose. There is not much Biden can do to make a dent.