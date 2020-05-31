Zito: Racing's Colosseum Goes Dark Waiting to Welcome Its Family Back Home

It’s a place that draws the haves and have-nots from all over the country to fulfill a bucket list dream or a yearly pilgrimage. People begin arriving three weeks before the spring and summer races to spend their time in the campgrounds that hug the track exterior.

Gathering with family and friends old and new, and forming bonds that last for generations of racegoers, is part of the Bristol rite of passage.

Over the years, it has opened its skyboxes for local students to attend class when their classrooms were overcome with black mold; hosted the occasional football game for both the pros and college players; and turned its facility into an annual health care clinic for Appalachians in need of dental, medical and vision care as part of the Remote Area Medical program.

The track’s five campgrounds were once part of a dairy farm. The areas are so large that, over the years, they’ve welcomed displaced victims of Hurricanes Irma, Florence and Dorian.

Speedway Motorsports, which owns Bristol and seven other major racetracks in the U.S., laid off 180 employees and furloughed 100 others during the NASCAR coronavirus shutdown.