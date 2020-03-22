Zito: Portrait of an American City at the Dawn of a Pandemic

Coen is used to holding court, solving problems and waiting on customers at an exhausting rate. On Friday, he is enjoying a rare lunch at Cafe Raymond across the street from his marquee store, a lunch hour he typically works through. The biggest times of the year in retail for him and the rest of the Strip are football season, Penguins postseason, Pirates opening day, Christmastime and the lead-up to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade was just canceled.

“Last weekend, I thought we might be able to hold our own through this crisis,” he explains. “By Monday of this week, we were down 50% in our business. By the time they canceled the parade Wednesday, I was down 75%.”

Those St. Patrick’s Day T-shirts that help him make bank every year are now 50% off.

“I have 25 employees,” he says. “I looked at my bank account. I am not sure what I can do if this goes on much longer.”