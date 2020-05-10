Zito: On Virginia-Tennessee Border, One Side Is Open for Business While the Other Is Still on Lockdown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Tenn./Virginia State Line — Joe Deel is behind the chrome-trimmed turquoise counter of his legendary diner, the Burger Bar in Virginia, working with his wife, Kayla; daughter Emily; and sous chef, Corey Young. They can see people going to lunch at the State Line Bar and Grill in Tennessee, just across the street and less than 50 yards away. But their round, black-topped stools remain as empty as they were nearly two months ago when the coronavirus first shut down the country.

“When they talked about opening Tennessee and not Virginia, I knew this was going to be a problem,” Deel said. “I love the other businesses downtown. We all have a great relationship and help each other. It’s nothing directly toward them. If people haven’t been able to go out and sit down and eat and have a drink, and all of a sudden it opens, that’s the priority where they’re going to eat.”

He explained: “It’s just not a very fair battle or fight. And I’m glad for the guys that get to open up, but I sure wish it was us, too.”

A lot of cities and towns in our country border neighboring states, but few are quite like this city that sits in two states but has one name and one traditionally vibrant business district along State Street.