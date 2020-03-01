Zito: Media Silence on Voter-Registration Attack Deepens Our Divide

Jeryl Bier, a freelance writer whose dispatches can be found in the Wall Street Journal and National Review, says no journalist can approach the news completely disinterested. “But I find that many reporters and journalists who either present themselves as nonpartisan or nonideological or seem to think they are or that they overcome it in their reporting just can’t really seem to do it,” he said.

In the odd case of the feeble coverage of the attack on the Republican volunteers, Bier says story selection is clearly a problem, and it is something he has taken to social media to amplify repeatedly.

Bier was also struck by the irony that at the same time he was pointing out on Twitter that The New York Times was literally ignoring the attack, its national editor, Marc Lacey, tweeted there was “a bounty of fabulous new jobs on the @NYTNational staff, all aimed at deepening our coverage of the country. All of them will be based outside of NY and DC.”

“I thought it was quite ironic and telling,” Bier said, adding that it may be a sure sign the newspaper understands it hasn’t gotten the middle of the country for a very long time.

It’s one thing to have a reporter parachute in to cover an event. It is another to have him emotionally embedded and wedded to the community he is covering.