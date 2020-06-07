Zito: Masks made in America by an all-American company

When the coronavirus hit, King sprang into action the only way he knows how: making things. This time, it was masks. As he sees it, it’s a great story. And he’s not wrong.

“Our local electric company ... called me up and said, ‘Jack, we need a face mask for our electrical installers in Bristol, Tennessee. They have an idea of what they want it to look like,’” he said. “I called up one of my sewers and asked her to meet me here at the factory. She met me here, and we made one.”

“After we made it three different times, the electric company signed off on it then said, ‘We would like to buy 500.’ You see, it just so happened that I had this fabric we were going to make shorts for a customer that canceled their order, so I had this fantastic 100% cotton, blue twill that you can make a face mask out of. I called up four of my sewers back into the factory, and these four sewers made these 500 face masks for the electric company.”

This was the ultimate repurpose during an era that has strained our normally purpose-driven lives.

He posted the blue twill masks on Instagram, and within moments, people commented asking how they could buy them online.