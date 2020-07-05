Zito: Madonna of the Trail Defies Statue-Toppling Culture

“People tend to think of that figure as being servile, but on second look, you will see something different, perhaps. That man is not kneeling on two knees with his head bowed. He is in the act of getting up. And his head is up, not bowed, because he’s looking forward to a future of freedom,” Marcia Cole, a member of the Female RE-Enactors of Distinction, told local Washington station WJLA. She also said the shackle on the portrayed freed man’s wrist is attached to a broken chain.

The Madonna of the Trail monuments were built to evoke American exceptionalism, something many people still respect even though the drivers of our toxic political culture have found an abundance of manufactured reasons to decry it.

Were the men and women in history who set out to travel west perfect? Of course not. They were flawed — most of them poor or middle-class immigrants looking for a better life. Those who possessed wealth and power did much to undo the lives and traditions of the natives of western territories, but that does not mean we cast off or do not remember the history of what happened here, and everywhere the Madonnas stand.

Maya Angelou, American poet and civil rights activist, once said, “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage need not be lived again.”