* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Salena Zito is a CNN political analyst, and a staff reporter and columnist for the Washington Examiner. She reaches the Everyman and Everywoman through shoe-leather journalism, traveling from Main Street to the beltway and all places in between. To find out more about Salena and read her past columns, please visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.