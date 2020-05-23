Zito: 'Joe Has Absolutely No Idea What's Happening'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ALLENTOWN, Penn. -- President Donald Trump, speaking to the Washington Examiner ahead of an event at a medical supply facility in this key swing state, took aim at Joe Biden's mental faculties, at one point claiming his Democratic challenger "has absolutely no idea what's happening."

Trump was reacting to news that Biden had teamed up with former rival Sen. Bernie Sanders in naming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez co-chair of a climate change panel, which Trump said would help cost Biden the state of Pennsylvania.

"If you asked him who he named, he wouldn't even know it," Trump said. "Joe has absolutely no idea what's happening. AOC is a disaster. She wants all fossil fuel out. She wants everything out. She wants wind, which is expensive -- kills all the birds. You know, I'm also an environmentalist. But wind is a disaster."

By allying with Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders on energy policy, Trump said, Biden "lost Texas. He lost Pennsylvania. He lost North Dakota. He lost Oklahoma. And he lost every other state where fuel is important -- like about most of them."

The issue was one of several that Trump used to take jabs at Biden's mental fitness.