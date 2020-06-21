Zito: 'Ghostbusters', Drive-ins and Marching Forward Together

The riots that followed and caused destruction to families and communities in the way of their wrath have left us exhausted and looking for small bits of solace and hope, or just silly fun to escape the fire, like going to the drive-in with your family or friends.

Canceling that event or any other community event just as people are allowed to go out and start living their lives might not be the best way to help us heal, Tom Maraffa, professor emeritus at Youngstown State University, argued.

“We can both grieve from the effects of the pandemic, support the protests and still go to a drive-in movie,” he said.

He pointed to the space launch two weeks ago as one of those moments, when millions of people gathered in front of their televisions with their spouses, children, grandchildren and neighbors, or stopped what they were doing and pulled the event up on their phone.

“The public loves to be part of something bigger than themselves, whether it’s a space launch or everybody watching a goofy movie from the ‘80s together,” said Maraffa.