Zito: For Now, an Unknown Monument Pivotal to Our History Is Safe From Historical Purges

JUMONVILLE, Penn. — What happened here 266 years ago had repercussions so profound they changed the course of world history abruptly and irreversibly. A disputed moment occurred that led to the French and Indian War, the first true world war that would drag on for seven years, draw blood on five continents and have costs that would directly lead to a colonial uprising.

It was the first domino in a line of events that ultimately led to the formation of the United States. Sometimes you have to go back to where it all began to figure out where we are now and where we are heading.

After months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jumonville Glen, a picturesque and primitive ravine that is part of the Fort Necessity National Park, is finally fully open.

It was on this ground where the fate of the world was consecrated by the actions of Mingo chief Tanacharison, who was serving as a scout for George Washington, then just a young, ambitious lieutenant colonel for the crown who would mature into a combat veteran.

In his journal account, Washington wrote that the French went for their weapons upon seeing him and his men advance toward them in the thicket, prompting his soldiers to fire in defense.