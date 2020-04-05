Zito: Coronavirus Even Closed the Waffle House

You are never alone at the Waffle House, even if you spend your time contemplating life, staring at the white subway tiles trimmed with black diamonds on a yellow background. In normal times, the odds are good that you’ll walk out with three new friends and hope for the future. But not now.

Njeri Boss, the director of public relations for the chain, said in a statement that the closures were all related to COVID-19. “We referred to the index as a way to help people understand how big of an impact this virus has had on the restaurant industry,” Boss said. “With so few customers visiting our restaurants, we are rapidly losing the ability to offer enough work hours for our associates to earn money needed to live their lives and pay their bills. Hardest hit so far are our restaurants in the Midwest and along parts of the Gulf Coast.”

The closure of store No. 1673 here in Chambersburg is listed online as temporary.

America’s idea of normal is like listening to an old folk song. It is filled with all of the sounds that make up our heritage — the banjo from Africa, the fiddle from Europe and the gospel sounds from the mountain people who first carved out the frontier.

The lyrics are the stories we tell when we sit at the Waffle House counter alone and together as the jukebox plays.

We all come from a different place, but we all end up at the same destination, usually at places such as this diner. When our cathedrals are locked, we worry and wonder if we will ever get back to our idea of normal.

Salena Zito is a CNN political analyst, and a staff reporter and columnist for the Washington Examiner. She reaches the Everyman and Everywoman through shoe-leather journalism, traveling from Main Street to the beltway and all places in between.

