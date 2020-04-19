Zito: American Truckers: Our New First Responders

Truckers have become a new wave of front-line responders in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic — starting with Eby, who gets the piglet to the farm to be fattened; and the next driver, who gets the fattened pig to the butcher; and the next one, who gets the refrigerated meat to the store.

Before the realities of this pandemic, trucks were often ignored. They were considered an annoyance in our daily lives — chugging slowly up the winding hills of our back roads to that grocery store, hospital, department store or Amazon distribution center.

Never mind that they are filled with those essentials or nonessential things we thought we had to have. Too often people mindlessly assume what they buy at Target or Walmart or Whole Foods comes from the back room, not from a farm upstate, or a factory four states away.

“I’m glad that our industry is finally getting a little bit of a positive spin,” said Richards. “So many times, you run up and down the highways, and all you see is plaintiff attorneys advertising, wanting to sue truckers.”