Salena Zito: Why Kenosha Riots Could Matter in November

Of all the riots that have gone unchecked in the country this summer, the one in Kenosha, Wisconsin, might matter most with regard to the November presidential election.

The vivid imagery in the days following the police shooting of Jacob Blake shows a town in devastation. Rioters blocked traffic. And they stole gasoline from a nearby gas station to start fires that took out numerous small businesses, car lots, an apartment building and a Family Dollar store.

Other businesses that were not burned down nonetheless were looted and had their windows and doors smashed.

It is a war zone, and no one wants to live in a war zone. No one wants their children and grandchildren to live in a war zone. No one wants to own and run a business in a war zone.

Consequently, no candidate running for president should be silent about it. Because in moments like this, people want safety, security and to know elected officials have their back.

The potential electoral consequences are not just due to the fact that riots, destruction and lawlessness are happening in a swing state. It is because Kenosha is the Everyman of America’s midsized cities.