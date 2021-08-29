Salena Zito: What Biden Doesn't Understand

The exit has been chaotic, deadly, gruesome and humiliating. It has caused many people to lose faith in the leadership of the military.

Biden has defended indefensible failures and inexcusable ignorance of conditions in Afghanistan. He has defended pulling our military out at the same time as he left so many U.S. citizens still in the country.

This disaster will not fade from the headlines. Even those who did not want the war to continue had watched our neighbors, co-workers, siblings, parents, sons and daughters go off to Afghanistan for the sole purpose of keeping us safe back at home.

We wept and prayed every time a soldier was lost on some remote post or killed in battle with Taliban forces. As a local reporter, I covered too many events of mourners who would line the streets of their local communities to honor those who came home in body bags, their flag-draped coffins carried by fellow soldiers to their gravesites.

Many of those mourners had never met the deceased soldier whom they were honoring by taking time out of their day. They just believed it was the right thing to do.